Hyderabad: The new Bentley Bentayga is now launched in India. The new Bentayga is the first car launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy, a journey that will see the company become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

The New Bentayga:

• Bentley raises the bar again with sector-defining luxury SUV

• New Bentayga is the ultimate in power, luxury and usability

• New exterior designs to front and rear adopt latest Bentley design DNA, creating a stance both muscular and elegant

• Interior features all-new seats and trim, and increased rear legroom

• Next generation infotainment system with 10.9-inch screen, super high-resolution graphics and dramatically increased connectivity

• Dark tint diamond brushed aluminum finish trim a first for Bentley

• Wireless Apple CarPlay now standard, together with Android Auto

• Expanded suite of My Bentley connected services using embedded SIM

• 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque

The Bentayga continues to be the fastest, most luxurious and most versatile SUV in the world, offering a true Bentley driving experience and showcasing unparalleled luxury combined with effortless performance and everyday usability. The new Bentayga is built on the popularity of the first-generation model of which more than 20,000 examples have now been handcrafted.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “Bentley is the world leader in luxury mobility and has been defining new luxury in the automotive world. The newest addition to the range, the new Bentayga, is everything Bentayga was designed to be, balancing exquisite refinement with astonishing performance. The new Bentayga encapsulates the desire to innovate as well as celebrate our heritage and take the Bentley ownership experience to the next, unparalleled level. We are elated to bring the new Bentayga to the Indian customers. Bentley has been at the forefront of luxury automotive for over 100 years and this new Bentayga is the pinnacle of design and engineering achievements and marks the next step in Bentley’s journey.”

The new Bentayga is priced at INR. 4.10 Cr (Ex-Showroom Delhi), subject to exchange rate fluctuations and options, and is now available for booking through the sales team in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The Bentayga set the luxury SUV benchmark back in 2016, offering customers the ultimate Grand Touring experience unrestricted by landscape or conditions. Go-anywhere driving ability and imperious luxury are the hallmarks of the Bentayga – powerful, individual and exquisite in equal measure, the Bentayga is for those who demand luxury without compromise. Now, Bentley raises the bar for the luxury SUV sector even higher. Others will strive to achieve the same combination of luxury and performance – but none can do it like Bentley.