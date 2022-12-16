New and Second hand/Resale ships are acquired by Shipping Corporation of India : Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : As on date, the number and details of the fleet of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) are as given in the table below:
|Particulars
|No.
|Gross Tonnage
|Deadweight Tonnage
|Tanker – Crude Oil Carriers
|13
|8,88,180.00
|16,40,793.00
|Tanker – Product Carriers
|13
|5,05,811.00
|8,62,924.74
|Tankers – VLCC
|5
|8,12,551.00
|15,90,809.00
|Gas
|1
|46,506.00
|53,503.00
|Bulk Carriers
|15
|5,75,779.00
|10,22,344.00
|Liners
|2
|87,358.00
|1,15,598.00
|Offshore Supply
|10
|24,535.00
|25,238.38
|Total
|59
|29,40,720.00
|53,11,210.12
New and Second hand/Resale ships are acquired by SCIL as per the Annual Plan projections drawn and depending on the existing market scenario & the available business opportunities.
Presently, SCIL is in process of acquiring an Offshore Vessel as per requirement of one of the Charterers and the deadline for the said procurement is Q2 of 2023-24.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.