New and Second hand/Resale ships are acquired by Shipping Corporation of India : Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi : As on date, the number and details of the fleet of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) are as given in the table below:

Particulars No. Gross Tonnage Deadweight Tonnage Tanker – Crude Oil Carriers 13 8,88,180.00 16,40,793.00 Tanker – Product Carriers 13 5,05,811.00 8,62,924.74 Tankers – VLCC 5 8,12,551.00 15,90,809.00 Gas 1 46,506.00 53,503.00 Bulk Carriers 15 5,75,779.00 10,22,344.00 Liners 2 87,358.00 1,15,598.00 Offshore Supply 10 24,535.00 25,238.38 Total 59 29,40,720.00 53,11,210.12

New and Second hand/Resale ships are acquired by SCIL as per the Annual Plan projections drawn and depending on the existing market scenario & the available business opportunities.

Presently, SCIL is in process of acquiring an Offshore Vessel as per requirement of one of the Charterers and the deadline for the said procurement is Q2 of 2023-24.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.