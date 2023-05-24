“NeVA is a project of empowerment for our public representatives” – Minister Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said that parliamentary democracy is the cornerstone of India’s development and India‘s future. While attending the National Workshop on National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) as Chief Guest, the Minister said that NeVA is a testament to the commitment of the Government to leverage the latest technological advancements for public good.



The Minister said that institutions across the country need to be strengthened and transparency has to be promoted in the institutions and NeVA is a project of empowerment for our public representatives. Shri Goyal said that NeVA can empower the legislators with information and knowledge not only about their respective legislature but the developments in other legislatures; he said that this cross-flow of information through NeVA will lead to knowledge sharing and adoption of best practices across states.



Shri Goyal reiterated that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had enunciated the Panch Pran emphasizing that work must be done with a sense of duty to achieve a developed India for our future generations and the youth must be involved in this road to development. He said that the Prime Minister visualised the digital future for the country and said that this goal can be achieved only if everyone works together with a mindset of duty towards it. Shri Piyush Goyal said that NeVA has been evolved in furtherance of the spirit of this sense of duty.



The Minister said that NeVA is an integrated and interconnected national portal showcasing ‘One Nation, One Application’. Shri Goyal said that it benefits one and all and not just the legislators. He also said that NeVA is apolitical and beyond politics.



The Minister said that NeVA will truly revolutionise India’s democracy and the functioning of legislatures and Parliament of India. The Minister added that NeVA will effectively reduce the carbon footprint and inefficiency due to use of paper for legislature work. Shri Goyal said that NeVA showcases the principle of ‘One Nation, One Technological Backbone’ connecting all the legislators to work collectively for the development of the nation.



Shri Piyush Goyal urged that all must collectively work to make NeVA a grand success. He said that efficient Information Technology (IT) functioning leads to effective delivery of Service to the public and NeVA provides an opportunity to serve better. During his address, he cited the examples of UPI, digital payment system, startup ecosystem, CoWIN app, One Nation One Ration Card, Open Network for Digital Commerce, Government e-Marketplace, etc. and said that the whole world is appreciating these technological advancements by India which are making the lives of people better.



Shri Piyush Goyal praised the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi and said that through NeVA, he has given us all an offer that we cannot refuse. Shri Goyal also congratulated the team that developed NeVA and the states that have been onboarded and also encouraged the remaining states to come on NeVA.