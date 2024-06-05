Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte congratulates PM Narendra Modi on his re-election

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi received a telephone call today from H.E. Mr Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands.

PM Rutte congratulated PM Modi for success in the elections and extended best wishes for a historic third term.

PM thanked PM Rutte for his warm wishes and conveyed his appreciation for his personal interest in furthering the close relations between the two countries.

The leaders underlined the special and valued relationship between India and the Netherlands.

PM reaffirmed his commitment to continue to work for further strengthening the bilateral ties for the benefit of the people of the two countries.