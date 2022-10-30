NESTS to organize 3 Days National EMRS Cultural Fest at Bengaluru from 31st October to 2nd November, 2022

New Delhi : The National Education Society for Tribal Students, an autonomous organization under Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is all set to launch the National EMRS Cultural Fest from 31st October to 2nd November 2022 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The event will be hosted by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) at the Art of Living International Centre. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs , Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta will grace the occasion.

The three-day affair will have participation from over 1500+ Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) students from across the county in the cultural event.

Understanding the need to integrate tribals with the mainstream and to help them access equal opportunities to develop in various fields, the Ministry has been organizing EMRS Cultural Fests and Sports Meet each year, providing the tribal students a national platform to showcase their hidden talents in different spheres. This three-days event holds immense significance as the event is being held after 2 years and due to Covid it could not be held. The event shall give impetus to the all-round development of tribal students pursuing education in EMRSs, in line with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, promoting sustained cultural connect and celebrating unity in diversity through national integration.

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) is a Government of India scheme for model residential schools for Indian tribals (Scheduled Tribes) across India. It is one of the flagship interventions of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, and was introduced in 1997-98 to ensure quality education for tribal students in the remote tribal areas