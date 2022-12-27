NESTS of Tribal Affairs Ministry to organize two-days’ capacity building programme for EMRS teachers for Future Engineer Program in collaboration with Amazon

New Delhi : National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) will organize two-days’ face-to-face capacity building programme for EMRS teachers to implement Amazon Future Engineer Program(CSR Programme) in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF).

Modern Information Technology shall enable early exposure to and bolster the preparedness of students for future careers in STEM education. Learning Links Foundation (LLF) is a philanthropic organization working for ‘Amazon Future Engineer Program’ that is unique in the area of computational skills training for students and teachers of EMRSs.

In phase 1, a two-day face-to-face training workshop is scheduled to be organized on 28th & 29th December 2022 at YMCA Auditorium, New Delhi. One of the objectives is that Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) Program shall be launched in around 54 EMRSs across 6 States namely, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana in schools having access to digital infrastructure including a computer lab and stable active internet connectivity. Course modules shall include Computer Science Fundamentals, Introduction to Coding, Logical Sequencing, Learning Loops, Block Programming using open secure source platforms like code.org, Class Chat Sessions to discuss tech space, different tech initiatives, etc.

The proposed training workshop for EMRS teachers shall serve as a stepping stone in creating awareness about the potential of Computer Science in students of EMRS as well as access to quality IT education in our schools.