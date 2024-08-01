NESTS Advances Recruitment for 38,480 EMRS Positions by 2026-27

As reported by National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), the autonomous body under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to manage and implement the central sector scheme of Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), the Centralized Recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff for EMRS has been completed successfully.

The test on Hindi language in the recruitment exam was of qualifying nature. As reported by NESTS, due care has been taken during the time of posting and the selected candidates are posted in their home states as far as possible subject to availability of vacant positions in the respective states. With regard to the knowledge of local languages, arrangements are made for the candidates to have sessions on local languages through State Educational Societies.

Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance had approved creation of 38,480 posts for teaching and non-teaching staff for all EMRSs across the country with the advice to make the recruitment to fill these posts in a phased manner from 2022-23 to 2026-27. Accordingly, NESTS initiated the centralized recruitment in the year 2023. At present over 8000 appointment orders have been issued by NESTS.