Nestlé India and Agastya International Foundation launches Project Jigyasa in Uttarakhand  

~ Sets up science laboratories and libraries across seven schools in the state ~

Dehradun: Nestlé India in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation has launched Project Jigyasa in seven schools in Uttarakhand where it has set up science laboratories and libraries in each of these schools. Project Jigyasa, which is a part of the flagship Nestlé Healthy Kids program was launched in 2022 to spread science education through experiential learning and promote a culture of reading books amongst the children.

Speaking about Project Jigyasa Mr. Manish Kumar, Chief Development Officer, said, “Education is the foundation for a strong and progressive society. Helping children with experiential learning and strengthening their reading habit will go a long way in ensuring well-rounded education for the students, thus positively impacting the society. I am happy to be a part of the launch of Project Jigyasa in Uttarakhand and hope that it helps uplift the communities and bring in new possibilities at the grassroots level.”

Commenting on the launch of the project in the state, Mr. Sanjay Khajuria, Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé India said, “Curiosity and awareness are critical factors for students. We believe science laboratories help children understand complex concepts through experiential learning while libraries fuel imaginationby providing wealth of knowledge and encouraging reading. We are confident that Project Jigyasa will help in this direction and broaden the horizons of the students.”

Project Jigyasa started with a pilot project in two schools in Samalkha, Haryana in 2022. The project has grown from strength to strength and has contributed to development of students from 20 schools of Goa, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.