NESCAFÉ Sunrise unveils new campaign honouring coffee farmers

Bengaluru : NESCAFÉ Sunrise has launched a campaign to celebrate coffee farmers and honour their dedication and relentless efforts in growing coffee. The campaign pays a tribute to the love and commitment with which these farmers work in their fields, to grow high quality coffee. It also highlights their association with Nestlé agronomists, who work closely with these farmers, as a part of the NESCAFÉ Plan.

The NESCAFÉ Plan, introduced in India in 2012 goes beyond coffee. It aims at developing good agricultural practices, sustainable management of landscapes, and enhancing biodiversity in coffee farms. It blends the valuable traditional knowledge of coffee cultivation with modern scientific practices to aid sustainable growth of coffee in the region. Nestlé India works closely with around 5,000 coffee farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala through the NESCAFÉ Plan.

Talking about the campaign, Mr. Sunayan Mitra, Director, Coffee and Beverages business, Nestlé India, said “Behind every delightful cup of Nescafé, there are coffee farmers whose hard work and dedication contribute to the exceptional taste of our coffee. On this International Coffee Day, we pay tribute to these remarkable farmers by sharing their stories on our jars and through this beautiful campaign crafted with love by our teams at Nestlé and Dentsu Creative Webchutney. The coffee farmers are the backbone for our NESCAFÉ Plan. They have helped us gain immense consumer love and trust for our brands by upholding the safety and quality of our products. This campaign is a homage to their perseverance and dedication, and I hope that it will be appreciated by our consumers.”

Mr. Vidya Sankar, Senior Vice President, Dentsu Creative said “This campaign is centred on the hard work of coffee farmers and the collaborative work between Nestlé India and the coffee farmers. It also shines the spotlight on the contributions made by coffee farmers to our society and how they impact the consumer’s experience while they enjoy a delicious cup of Nescafé Sunrise. Set amidst verdant green coffee plantations in Coorg, the film is an ode to every coffee farmer, the backbone of the coffee industry.”

The film has been directed by Mr. George K Antoney and produced by Kadhai Films.

As a part of the campaign, NESCAFÉ Sunrise has released 5 new packs with the pictures of 5 coffee farmers from the coffee-growing region in Karnataka, who are a part of NESCAFÉ Plan. These packs also have a QR Code. Once scanned, these QR codes further narrate the stories of these farmers and their journey with Nestlé India.