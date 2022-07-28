NERAMAC and the North Eastern Council (NEC) have organised  and participated in various events to market and showcase  ethnic foods of North Eastern Region (NER) at national and international level, says G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Geographical indication (GI) registration of 13 agri-horti produces and umbrella brands ‘ONE’ (Organic North East) and ‘NE Fresh’ have been launched by North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd. (NERAMAC) for promotion of Agri-Horti products of NER.

NERAMAC and the North Eastern Council (NEC) have organised and participated in various events to market and showcase ethnic foods of North Eastern Region (NER) at national and international level.

This information was given by Minister of Development of North Eastern Region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.