Kathmandu: Nepal’s Newly-appointed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has taken the oath of office and secrecy. President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to PM Oli at Sheetal Niwas on Monday. President Paudel appointed him as the prime minister according to Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

This decision follows the dissolution of the government led by CPN-Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, which prompted the president to request the formation of a new government by 5 PM on Sunday. In response, Oli presented his claim to the premiership on Friday night with the backing of 166 MPs.