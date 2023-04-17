Nepal’s Kathmandu tops list of world’s most polluted cities. AQI crosses to dangerous category amid surge in forest fires in the country. Pollution levels have sky-rocketed in the Himalayan state of Nepal as capital Kathmandu has maintained itself in the top 10 ranking on the list of the world’s most polluted cities as forest fire continues to rage across the land-locked nation, reducing visibility. Kathmandu ranked first on Sunday at noon, with the Air Quality Index surpassing the threshold of 190, according to Swiss agency IQ Air, an organisation that measures the pollution in real-time of 101 cities across the world.

Fires and the burning of agricultural residues major cause of pollution

The Department of Environment under the Ministry of Forestry and Environment has stated that sources of pollution, such as fires and the burning of agricultural residues, have increased the level of air pollution in the bowl-shaped Kathmandu Valley and the central and eastern regions of the nation, including Bara, Parsa, and Chitwan.