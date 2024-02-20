Nepali nationals can now obtain a SIM card in India on the basis of their passport, Citizenship Certificate, voter’s ID

New Delhi: Nepali nationals can now obtain a SIM card on the basis of their passport, Citizenship Certificate, voter’s ID, or ID issued by the Embassy. Citizens of Nepal were denied a SIM card earlier due to technical reasons. This is infoermed by the Dr. Shankar P Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India. He said Citizens of Nepal were denied a SIM card earlier due to technical reasons. Our request was processed quickly by Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commincation.

Great news! Nepali nationals can now obtain a SIM card on the basis of their passport, Citizenship Certificate, voter's ID, or ID issued by the Embassy. Citizens of🇳🇵were denied a SIM card earlier due to technical reasons.

Our request was processed quickly by MEA and the MoC, 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ohPLyApIv1

— Dr. Shankar P Sharma (@DrShankarSharma) February 20, 2024