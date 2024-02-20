NationalNepalTop News

Nepali nationals can now obtain a SIM card in India on the basis of their passport, Citizenship Certificate, voter’s ID

By OdAdmin

New Delhi: Nepali nationals can now obtain a SIM card on the basis of their passport, Citizenship Certificate, voter’s ID, or ID issued by the Embassy. Citizens of Nepal were denied a SIM card earlier due to technical reasons. This is infoermed by the Dr. Shankar P Sharma, Ambassador of Nepal to India. He said Citizens of Nepal were denied a SIM card earlier due to technical reasons. Our request was processed quickly by Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commincation.

 

