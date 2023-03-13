Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel sworn in as President of Nepal

Newly-elected President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel today took oath of office and secrecy today. The Office of the President hosting a special ceremony at Sheetal Niwas to administer the oath to President-elect Mr Paudel in the afternoon.

Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected President. Paudel was elected the President on 9th of this month.

The country had adopted the practice of the President System with the establishment of a republic as an outcome of the 2006 April Uprising in Nepal which led to the demolition of the Monarchy.

The term of the President is five years from the date of his/her election to the post and the person can not be elected as a President for more than two terms.