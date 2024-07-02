Nepali Congress, CPN-UML have inked a midnight power-sharing deal to form a new ‘national consensus government’ in Nepal to oust ‘Prachanda’

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress, CPN-UML strike deal to oust PM ‘Prachanda’; to form new alliance. Nepal’s two largest parties — Nepali Congress and CPN-UML — have inked a midnight power-sharing deal to form a new ‘national consensus government’ to replace the coalition government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda.”

On Monday, the two largest parties in the Federal Parliament, the NC and the CPN-UML, forged a power-sharing deal, aiming to form a new government under the leadership of UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli. The agreement has been signed by NC President Deuba and UML Chairman Oli. Both parties have agreed to form a government of national consensus with the agenda of amending the constitution.

Nepali Congress, the largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR) has 89 seats at present while CPN-UML has 78 seats. The combined strength of the two large parties is 167, which is sufficient for a majority of 138 seats in the 275-member HoR.