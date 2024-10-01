Nepal, USA signed MoU on the establishment of a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism

Kathmandu: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of Nepal and the Department of State of the United States of America on the establishment of a Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on September 30, 2024 at the Department of State.

The signatory from the United States was Mr. John Bass, Under Secretary for Political Affairs of the U.S. Department of State. This agreement facilitates deeper cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and infrastructure, thereby strengthening the foundation for meaningful and mutually beneficial collaboration between Nepal and the United States.