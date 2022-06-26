Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba reshuffles cabinet, Unified Socialist sends new ministers in cabinet

Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today appointed four ministers and one state minister and assigned them with their portfolios at the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has reconstituted the Council of Ministers on Sunday. PM Deuba reshuffled ministers of Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN United Socialist in his cabinet in the ruling coalition government. As per the new appointments, Jeevanram Shrestha has been given the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation while Metmani Chaudhary replaces Ram Kumari Jhakri as the new Minister of Urban Development.Meanwhile, Sher Bahadur Kunwar has been given the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security portfolio.Similarly, Bhawani Khapung, the incumbent State Minister for Health and Population has been upgraded as the cabinet Health Minister.

Lastly, Heera KC has been appointed as the Minister of state for Health and Population.The office of the President issued a press release on Sunday to inform of the aformentioned changes made by PM Deuba.All the newly appointed ministers are due to take the oath of office shortly.