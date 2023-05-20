Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal to visit to India on May 31 to June 3

Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is all set to begin his maiden visit to India. He starts his sojourn on May 31. Senior government officials confirmed to the Post that Dahal will undertake a four-day official visit to the southern neighbour at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Dahal is expected to call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu and hold delegation-level talks with Modi on June 1 in New Delhi. Signing of some agreements, a memorandum of understanding, and a groundbreaking ceremony are expected after delegation-level talks between Dahal and Modi on June 1. Visit preparations are underway on both sides, officials said.