Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed KP Sharma Oli as the next Prime Minister on Sunday

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist chairman KP Sharma Oli as the next Prime Minister on Sunday. Mr. Oli succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government. President Paudel will administer the oath of office to Mr. Oli and other members of his cabinet on Monday morning. Mr. Oli staked his claim to become the next Prime Minister with the backing of Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and submitted the signature of 165 House of Representatives members to form the government.