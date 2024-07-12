Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Vote Of Confidence In Parliament

Kathmadnu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal lost his confidence vote on Friday. Of the 258 lawmakers present on Friday in the House of Representatives (HoR), 63 votes were cast in favor of Dahal, while 194 votes– more than the two-third majority in the 275-member parliament– were cast against him. One lawmaker abstained from voting.

Dahal needed 138 votes to win the trust vote in the 275-strong House of Representatives.

Those casting votes in his favor included lawmakers from Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and Rastriya Swatantra Party.

Those casting votes against him included lawmakers from Nepali Congress (NC), CPN-UML, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), JSP-Nepal and Janamat Party.