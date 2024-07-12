Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal addresses the lower house ahead of the floor test; criticized the recent alliance between the Nepali Congress (NC) and the CPN-UML

Kathmandu: Nepal PM addresses the lower house ahead of the floor test. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has sharply criticized the recent alliance between the Nepali Congress (NC) and the CPN-UML.

During a parliamentary session on Friday, prior to seeking a vote of confidence, Dahal accused the two largest parties of forming their coalition out of fear rather than shared principles.

“If the NC and the UML were united by common beliefs or goals, I would not be concerned. Instead, you are bound by a fear of good governance,” PM Dahal said. He questioned whether the public had approved this alliance.

He voiced concerns about potential regression and autocracy, asserting that the NC and the UML had joined forces as good governance began to take root in the country. He argued that, in a healthy democracy, the main opposition party should not form the government, accusing the NC and UML of pushing the nation toward regression.