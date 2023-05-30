Nepal PM Prachanda to reach New Delhi on Wednesday on 4-day visit to India

New Delhi: Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda will reach New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon on a four-day official visit to India. This will be his the first bilateral visit abroad after assuming office in December last year. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation.

During the visit, the Nepalese Prime Minister will call on President and Vice-President and will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Modi to discuss the diverse areas of the bilateral partnership between India and Nepal.

In addition to the official engagements, Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda will be visiting Ujjain and Indore as part of his visit.

Ministry of External Affairs said, the visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of India’s Neighbourhood First policy. It said, the bilateral relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened in the last few years in all areas of cooperation. This visit underscores the importance given by both sides in adding further momentum to the bilateral partnership.