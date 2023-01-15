Nepal plane carrying 72 people crashes near Pokhara airport, 63 dead

An ATR 72 aircraft of the Yeti Airlines with 72 people, including 10 foreigners, and four crew onboard crashed into a river gorge in Nepal on Sunday morning. According to the reports, the aircraft flew from Kathmandu to Pokhara and the accident took place while landing at the Pokhara airport. Massive rescue operation is on at the accident site. 63 bodies have been recovered so far.

There were 53 Nepali citizens, 5 Indian nationals, 4 Russians, 2 Koreans, 1 Irish, 1 Argentinian, and 1 French national in the aircraft that crashed near #PokharaAirport: Nepal Airport Authorities