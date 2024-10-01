Nepal Govt to release one billion rupees for Disaster Relief Fund to expedite flood rescue & relief operation

In Nepal, a meeting of the Council of Ministers held yesterday decided to release one billion rupees for the Disaster Relief Fund to expedite the rescue and relief operation of the flood-hit communities.

The Ministry of Finance would immediately provide 1 billion Nepali rupees. Cabinet decided for nationwide mourning with the lowering of the National Flag for three days in memory of hundreds of those killed in the recent floods, landslides and inundation.

The cabinet decided that the concerned ministries would immediately submit the estimated loss and damage to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. The federal ministries would coordinate with the province’s ministries and local government to control the spread of infectious diseases.

The government has also decided to operate public transport in an easy and organised manner in view of upcoming festivals. Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli called the meeting immediately after his return from the US after attending the General Assembly of the United Nations.