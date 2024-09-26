Nepal govt can address trade deficit by investing in hydropower; NEA is a net revenue earner b/c of electricity export says  Indian Amb Naveen Srivastava

Kathmandu: India is largest investor & trading partner of Nepal. Nepal govt can address trade deficit by investing in hydropower. NEA is a net revenue earner b/c of electricity export. An inst. framework is needed to boost investors confidence in Indian market says Indian Amb Naveen Srivastava.

Indian tourists are undercounted as NTB only tracks air arrivals, while road arrivals are growing rapidly. Road tourists likely outnumber air travelers 4-5 times. Pokhara Tourist Association says tourism season surviving on Indian tourists coming says Indian Amb Naveen Srivastava.