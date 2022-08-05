Nepal: General elections to be held in single phase on November 20

Kathmandu: In Nepal, general elections will be held in a single phase on November 20 this year. The decision to this effect was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday. The Himalayan nation will hold the elections of the members of the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly on November 20. There are a total of 275 seats in the House of Representatives, out of which 165 members are directly elected, while the remaining 110 are elected through proportional representation. Among 550 seats of the seven provincial assemblies, 330 are directly elected and 220 are elected through proportional representation.

Main Opposition leader and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML) KP Sharma Oli has welcomed the announcement of the polls.