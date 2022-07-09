Nepal Exports Cement To India; Palpa Cement Has Officially Started Exporting Cement To India

Kathmandu: Palpa Cement has officially started exporting Cement to India from Today after Nepal Government made conditions favorable during the budget. The Palpa Cement Industry of Nawalparasi exported 3,000 bags of cement to India on the first day. Nepal has huge potential to export cement and this is a good start.

The official process began on Friday with Palpa Cement Industries Limited exporting its Tansen brand to India. The company located at Sunwal Municipality-7 in West Nawalparasi district hosted a special function to mark the launch. The government in its annual budget had introduced a subsidy of 8 per cent in cash to companies exporting cement using Nepali raw materials.

Source: www.himalayadiary.com