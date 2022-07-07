New Delhi: Nepal Embassy, India and ASSOCHAM jointly organized a program to discuss the main issues of electricity trade between Nepal and India and the policy reform needed to develop hydropower in India. Representatives from the GoN and the GoI and investors participated.

ASSOCHAM hosted a discussion at Le Meridien, New Delhi, which aimed at Exploring Opportunities in Hydropower Sector, India-Nepal Cooperation. The panel comprised of notable dignitaries who sought some robust discussions around the topic.