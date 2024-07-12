Nepal: Eleven People dead Kaski Landslide

Kathmandu: In Kaski, a devastating landslide triggered by incessant rainfall claimed the lives of 11 people, including 7 members of a single family. The tragedy struck various parts of the district, causing significant loss and trauma.
According to the Kaski District Police Office, Anuska Ojha, the 11-year-old daughter of Aarti Ojha from Pokhara-32, Chainpur, went missing after their house was buried by a landslide. Police have reported that the body of the missing girl has been found.
Aarti Ojha’s 18-year-old daughter Anita Ojha and her 9-year-old brother Bibek Subedi died after being buried by a landslide last night.
Similarly, the body of Maitikumari Gurung, 80, who went missing after her house was buried by a landslide in Madi Rural Municipality Ward No-11, has also been found.
According to Kaski Police, Gurung, who went missing after being buried in the landslide, was found dead this morning at 7 AM during the search operation.
In Kaski alone, 11 people have died so far due to landslides in various locations last night.