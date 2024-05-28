Nepal celebrating 17th Republic Day today

Kathmandu: The 17th Republic Day is being celebrated today in Nepal. On the occasion of the establishment of the Republic, which is connected with the movement and desire of the Nepali people for change, the program organized by the main ceremony committee is being held today at Sainik Manch, Tundikhel. All three levels of government are celebrating the Republic Day with various programs.

This historic day, which commemorates the establishment of the Republic, is observed annually as Republic Day. This year, Republic Day festivities are extended over three days, from May 28 to May 30, in Nepali embassies both within Nepal and abroad.

The origin of Republic Day traces back to the armed struggle led by the then Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist) and the peaceful movement of seven political parties. On April 24, 2006, King Gyanendra Shah relinquished his direct ruling power, restoring the parliament. After that, on May 28, 2008, the first meeting of the Constituent Assembly, elected through a government-formed election, proclaimed the establishment of the Republic by the Legislature-Parliament.