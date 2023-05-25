Nepal celebrates at Jwalakhel #BhotoJatra, part of month long chariot procession called as #RatoMachhindranath Jatra

Kathmandu: Today Nepal celebrates at Jwalakhel Bhoto Jatra, part of month long chariot procession called as Rato Machhindranath Jatra. A “lost & found” bejeweled Nepali vest “bhoto” is displayed to the public to find its “rightful owner” in accordance with the legend and as per tradition.

President Ramchandra Paudel today observed the Bhotojatra festival, a ritualistic festival dedicated to the Rato Machchhindranath, the deity of rain and bountiful harvest.

The President attended the Bhotojatra festival at Jawalakhel this afternoon and observed the ritual of displaying the Bhoto (the jewel-studded mythical vest believed to belong to the deity).

As part of this ritual, an employee of the Guthi Sansthan Lalitpur displayed the Bhoto from the pinnacle of a chariot of the Rato Machchhindranath deity. It is a tradition to display the Bhoto on the fourth day the chariot of the deity is towed in a procession up to Jawalakhel from Lagankhel.

On the occasion, the Head-of-the-State paid homage to the Rato Machchhindranath deity and also partook in the prasad. He also paid obeisance to the living goddess Kumari on the occasion.

The chariot festival which started on April 24 concluded today with the displaying of the Bhoto.