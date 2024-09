Nepal has become the 101st country to join the International Solar Alliance-ISA as a full member. In a social media post, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Nepal handed over its Instrument of Ratification to the ISA in New Delhi today. The Instrument of Ratification was exchanged during a meeting between Nepal’s Charge d’ affairs Dr. Surendra Thapa and Joint Secretary (ED&MER) in the External Affairs Ministry, Abhishek Singh.