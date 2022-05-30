New Delhi: Nepal Army Physically Locates Plane Crash Site; Shares The Plane Crash Site At Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang. Search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site. Details will be followed, said Nepal Army.

Search operations resumed in morning after it was halted yesterday due to snowfall said Nepal Army. Helicopters deployed for search & rescue operation for crashed Tara Air’s 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft called off after the snowfall in Mustang district.

The Twin Otter 9N-AET plane belonging to Nepal’s Tara Air took off at 10:15 am from Pokhara, and lost contact with the control tower 15 minutes later, according to an airline spokesperson. The airline has issued the list of passengers, which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi. The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said. According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom.