Nepal: 36 tons of mountain garbage was collected from Sagarmatha, Lhotse, Baruntse, Annapurna during Mountain Clean-Up Campaign 2023′

Kathmandu: ‘Mountain Clean-Up Campaign 2023’ concluded amid a ‘Flag-In’ ceremony at NA HQs. COAS Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma felicitated the members of ‘Mountain Clean-Up Campaign 2023’ amid a ‘Flag-In’ ceremony. Approx. 36 tons of mountain garbage was collected from Sagarmatha, Lhotse, Baruntse, and Annapurna during the campaign. 36 tons of garbage was collected from Sagarmatha(Mt.Everest), Lhotse, Baruntse, and Annapurna during the campaign.
