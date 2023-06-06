InternationalNationalNepal

Nepal: 36 tons of mountain garbage was collected from Sagarmatha, Lhotse, Baruntse, Annapurna during Mountain Clean-Up Campaign 2023′

Kathmandu: ‘Mountain Clean-Up Campaign 2023’ concluded amid a ‘Flag-In’ ceremony at NA HQs. COAS Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma felicitated the members of ‘Mountain Clean-Up Campaign 2023’ amid a ‘Flag-In’ ceremony. Approx. 36 tons of mountain garbage was collected from Sagarmatha, Lhotse, Baruntse, and Annapurna during the campaign.  36 tons of garbage was collected from Sagarmatha(Mt.Everest), Lhotse, Baruntse, and Annapurna during the campaign.

