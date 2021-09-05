NEP to revolutionize the educational sector in India – Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi : Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan conferred AICTE- Visvesvaraya Best Teacher Award to 17 faculty members in Engineering and Technology whereas 3 faculty members were awarded the AICTE-Dr. Pritam Singh Best Teacher Award in Management Education. He also conferred Chhatra Vishwakarma Award Clean and Smart Campus Award, 2020 to the winners today.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also graced the occasion. Secretary, Higher Education Shri Amit Khare; Chairman, AICTE, Prof. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, Vice Chairman, AICTE, Prof. MP Poonia and Member Secretary, AICTE Prof. Rajive Kumar also complimented the awardees during the event and highlighted the importance of teachers in nation building.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister said that as we complete 75 Years of Independence, the citizens finally have the will to shape India. He stated that the new National Education Policy is expected to revolutionize the educational sector in India and lay the path for the next 25 years as per the Vision 2047 of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He stressed that the education has to make each one of us more responsible and become Global Citizen. The Minister congratulated AICTE for instituting these 4 awards. Apart from recognizing the efforts of the Teachers, these awards have also brought the spark for innovation, he said.

Shri Pradhan said that the aim of AICTE Visvesvaraya awards is to honour meritorious faculties and encourage them to update themselves to the ever changing needs of higher education at global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor to the knowledge society. Dr. Pritam Singh Best Teacher Award introduced this year only and is conferred on the faculty members for demonstrating teaching excellence and institutional leadership in management education, he added.

Shri Pradhan highlighted that Chhatra Vishwakarma Award provides a platform for our students to look at the societal challenges, with an aim to provide innovative and low-cost solutions. This year again, the council announced the Chhatra Vishwakarma Award 2020, with the theme of “INDIA’S ECONOMIC RECOVERY POST COVID: Reverse migration and rehabilitation plan to support “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. The Minister informed that 24 teams of students who developed very useful and creative solutions for various socio-economic issues have been awarded. The zeal, enthusiasm, innovativeness and hard work of these students will make India a focal point to generate innovative ideas in the near future, he added.

The Minister interacted with all the awardees and appreciated their contribution to the society. While visiting the displayed projects of students, he admired the innovativeness and efforts of winning teams of Chhatra Vishwakarma Award and expressed confidence in India’s bright future.

Minister of State for Education, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh motivated the students & all other stakeholders. He encouraged them to enhance their respective activities so that tangible social outcomes are achieved.

Clean and Smart Campus Award, 2020 has also been conferred to selected technical institutes. The award aims to seek engagement with all stakeholders, primarily the student community, to draw their attention towards the immense scope and potential that the technology offers on abstract objectives such as cleanliness, sustainability and environment etc. in line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Winning institutions have displayed great concern and commitment for the environment. All institutions must align their activities with sustainable, clean, and green environmental Policy.

List of Awardees

AICTE – VISVESVARAYA & Dr. PRITAM SINGH BEST TEACHER AWARD 2021

S.No. Name of Awardee State Institute Name Discipline 1 CHINMOY SAHA Kerala INDIAN INSTITUTE OF SPACE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Radio Physics & Electronics 2 VIKAS MAHADEO PHALLE Maharashtra VEERMATA JIJABAI TECHNOLOGICAL INSTITUTE Mechanical Engineering 3 SHAHANAZ AYUB Uttar Pradesh BUNDELKHAND INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY JHANSI Electronic & Communication Technology 4 NEELAM DUHAN Haryana J C BOSE UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Computer Enginering 5 MADHU S NAIR Kerala DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE COCHIN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Computer Science Engineering 6 PERUMAL SUPRAJA Tamil Nadu S.R. M INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Computer Science Engineering 7 VISHWANATH HAILY DALVI Maharashtra INSTITUTE OF CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY Chemical Engineering 8 JYOTI GAJRANI Rajasthan ENGINEERING COLLEGE AJMER Computer Science Engineering 9 DEEPAK KUMAR Gujarat ELECTRONICS AND MECHANICAL ENGINEERING SCHOOL Electronic & Mechanical Engineering 10 SANJULA BABOOTA Delhi SCHOOL OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION AND RESEARCH Pharmacy 11 JEYABALAN SRIKANTH Tamil Nadu SRI RAMACHANDRA FACULTY OF PHARMACY Pharmacy 12 SANDIPANN PRALHAD NAROTE Maharashtra GOVERNMENT RESIDENCE WOMEN POLYTECHNIC, TASGAON Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering 13 SAURABH KHARE Madhya Pradesh DR. B.R. AMBEDKAR POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE,GWALIOR Computer Science Engineering 14 KALPESH H VANDARA Gujarat GMB POLYTECHNIC – RAJULA Computer Engineering 15 SANJAY Nilkanth TALBAR Maharashtra SHRI GURU GOBIND SINGHJI INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY Electronic & Telecommunication Engineering 16 KAYAROGANAM PALANI KUMAR Tamil Nadu SRI SAI RAM INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Mechanical Engineering 17 HARWINDER SINGH Punjab GURU NANAK DEV ENGINEERING COLLEGE Mechanical Engineering 18 MADHU VEERARAGHAVAN Karnataka T A PAI MANAGEMENT INSTITUTE Management 19 POOJA SUSAN THOMAS Gujarat MICA Management 20 Rahul Singh Uttar Pradesh BIRLA INSTITUTE OF MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY Management

LSIT OF AWARDEES CLEAN AND SMART CAMPUS AWARDS

S No. Region Institute Name State Category THE CLEAN AND SMART CAMPUS WINNERS : USE OF CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY FOR ADDITION SMARTNESS TO THE CAMPUS BY NATURAL RESOURCE CONSERVATION 1 South-West KRISTU JAYANTI COLLEGE Karnataka Other colleges(including standalone PGDM institutes) 2 Southern SRI SAI RAM ENGINEERING COLLEGE Tamil Nadu Other colleges(including standalone PGDM institutes) 3 Southern SRI KRISHNA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY Tamil Nadu Other colleges(including standalone PGDM institutes) 4 Southern THIAGARAJAR POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE Tamil Nadu Polytechnic 5 Western SANJIVANI K.B.P.POLYTECHNIC,KOPARGAON Maharashtra Polytechnic 6 Southern MURUGAPPA POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE Tamil Nadu Polytechnic 7 Southern S.R. M INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY Tamil Nadu University (Deemed to be University) 8 North-West UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING (UIE), GHARUAN Punjab University (Deemed to be University) 9 South-West REVA UNIVERSITY Karnataka University (Deemed to be University) THE CLEAN AND SMART CAMPUS WINNERS (IKS) 10 Southern BANNARI AMMAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Tamil Nadu Other colleges(including standalone PGDM institutes)

IKS 11 South-Central KONERU LAKSHMAIAH EDUCATION FOUNDATION Andhra Pradesh University (Deemed to be University)

IKS 12 Southern KALASALINGAM ACADEMY OF RESEARCH AND EDUCATION Tamil Nadu University (Deemed to be University)

IKS

CHHATRA VISHWAKARMA AWARDEE STUDENTS’ PROJECTS AND ITS APPLICATION FOR SOCIETY

S_ NO. TEAM_NAME PROJECT_NAME SUB_CATEGORY INSTITUTE_NAME STATE RANK 1 INTELLI-SENSE VISION – THE AI POWERED VISUAL ASSISTANT FOR BLIND AND ANY OTHER NECESSARY SUPPORT VELLORE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY CHENNAI OFF CAMPUS TAMIL NADU First 2 SYNERGY FEEDBACK BASED SMART ELECTRIC METER AND ANY OTHER NECESSARY SUPPORT SRI SIVASUBRMANIYA NADAR COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING TAMIL NADU Second 3 BLUE LEO SMART WATER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AND ANY OTHER NECESSARY SUPPORT VISHNU INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY ANDHRA PRADESH Third 4 MECHATRONICA MULTIPURPOSE MEDICAL ROBOT BARRIERS IN ACCESSING ADEQUATE HEALTH CARE SERVICES BHILAI INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY CHHATTISGARH First 5 CLOTECH NIRAMAY BARRIERS IN ACCESSING ADEQUATE HEALTH CARE SERVICES S.R. M INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY TAMIL NADU Second 6 SHAHUL “+MEDI BEE” A MEDICAL DRONE TO SAVE LIVES BARRIERS IN ACCESSING ADEQUATE HEALTH CARE SERVICES AUDISANKARA COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY ANDHRA PRADESH Third 7 INVINCIBLES ANTI RAPE BAND GENDER-RESPONSIVE MECHANISM TO COMBAT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ANAND PHARMACY COLLEGE GUJARAT First 8 CHALLENGERS IOT -BASED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE WOMEN PROTECTION DEVICE GENDER-RESPONSIVE MECHANISM TO COMBAT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ADITYA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT ANDHRA PRADESH Second 9 MARVELOUS MANIACS SAFETY TASER GENDER-RESPONSIVE MECHANISM TO COMBAT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE KCG COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY TAMIL NADU Third 10 PHENOMS MEDICAL ASSISTANCE DROID MENTAL HEALTH AND PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT SRI SAIRAM COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING KARNATAKA First 11 FIRE BIRD MINI ROBOT FOR MEDICATION ADHERENCE & MONITORING FOR ELDERLY AND COVID PREVENTION BY DETECTING MASK AND MAINTAINING THE SOCIAL DISTANCE MENTAL HEALTH AND PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT R.M.K. ENGINEERING COLLEGE TAMIL NADU Second 12 YOUNG INNOVATORS BRAIN FREQUENCY CONTROLLED HANDICAP WHEELCHAIR MENTAL HEALTH AND PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT DR.MAHALINGAM COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY TAMIL NADU Third 13 ACE-THE TRICK ADVANCED UV SANITIZATION CHAMBER PROMOTE MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES TO ACHIEVE THE MISSION OF ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT CMR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KARNATAKA First 14 SHRI CHAKRA LAVO TAB PROMOTE MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES TO ACHIEVE THE MISSION OF ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT NEHRU COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND RESEARCH CENTRE KERALA Second 15 GNIPST SOLUTION SQUAD INNOVATIVE MAKING OF COST-EFFECTIVE SANITARY PAD ENCOURAGING WOMEN EMPOWERMENT PROMOTE MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES TO ACHIEVE THE MISSION OF ATMANIRBHAR BHARAT GURU NANAK INSTITUTE OF PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY WEST BENGAL Third 16 CONQUERORS COSHEPRO PROMOTE VALUE ADDED AGRICULTURAL PROCESSES, PRODUCTS AND HANDICRAFTS AGNI COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY TAMIL NADU First 17 TEAM SAVITAR VALUE ADDITION BY MULTI PYROLYSIS PROMOTE VALUE ADDED AGRICULTURAL PROCESSES, PRODUCTS AND HANDICRAFTS G.B.PANT INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY UTTARAKHAND Second 18 THE GREEN BEAM AGRYONOVA- AUTOMATED UNMANNED INSPECTION AND VARIED IRRIGATION SYSTEM FOR AGRICULTURAL FIELDS. PROMOTE VALUE ADDED AGRICULTURAL PROCESSES, PRODUCTS AND HANDICRAFTS GURUNANAK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY WEST BENGAL Third 19 SHRAMIKS SHRAMIKS RESKILLING OR UP SKILLING FOR ENSURING LIVELIHOOD SAGI RAMAKRISHNAM RAJU ENGINEERING COLLEGE ANDHRA PRADESH First 20 INFOJOBS BHARATH WORK SMART AT VILLAGES RESKILLING OR UP SKILLING FOR ENSURING LIVELIHOOD DR.MAHALINGAM COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING AND TECHNOLOGY TAMIL NADU Second 21 GO_PRO INDIA HAAT : SKILL MAPPING AND E-COMMERCE FOR PROMOTING INDIGENOUS TRADITIONAL SKILLS AND CRAFTS RESKILLING OR UP SKILLING FOR ENSURING LIVELIHOOD INDERPRASTHA ENGINEERING COLLEGE UTTAR PRADESH Third 22 GCEK PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONING APPARATUS WORKING CONDITIONS; ENSURING OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY ISSUES GOVERNMENT COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING, KARAD MAHARASHTRA First 23 CAREALTUS MECHANIZED INTRAVENOUS FLUID MONITORING AND ALERTING SYSTEM USING MQTT SERVER/CLIENT WORKING CONDITIONS; ENSURING OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY ISSUES MANAKULA VINAYAGAR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY PUDUCHERRY Second 24 FRONTLINER 4 IN 1 SMART MASK WORKING CONDITIONS; ENSURING OCCUPATIONAL HEALTH AND SAFETY ISSUES INSTITUTE OF ENGINEERING & MANAGEMENT WEST BENGAL Third