NEP 2020 mentions promotion of regional languages and development of eContent by all States in all regional languages

New Delhi : NEP 2020 in para 23.6 (Chapter 23) has mentioned the promotion of regional languages and development of eContent by all States in all regional languages. Also, para 23.6 of NEP 2020 mentions the availability of educational software in all major Indian languages to make it accessible to a wide range of users including students in remote areas and Divyang students.

The eContents/programme uploaded under PM eVidya are based on NCERT curriculum. Besides this, many states have also offered and uploaded their eContents for PM eVIDYA, in line with the curriculum of their education boards/SCERTs.

DIKSHA (https://diksha.gov.in/) is the One Nation, One Digital Platform, which provides support for delivery of quality education to students of classes 1-12 through QR coded textbooks and various specialized e-Contents in 33 Indian languages.18 online courses under NISHTHA are delivered through DIKSHA platform in 11 languages for teachers.

