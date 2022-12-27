Neither pro-China nor pro-India, Nepal to work together with everyone; will visit India first – Nepal PM Prachanda

Kathmandu : Nepal’s new Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ gave his first media interview to ABP News. Speaking with ABP New’s senior journalist, Dibang, 3rd time Prime Minister Prachanda expressed his desire to maintain better relations with India and to work together with all neighbouring and friendly countries. He also expressed his intent to work together to build a better future for all.

In this exclusive conversation with ABP News, Prachanda said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first head of the state to congratulate him after he assumed the charge. Prachanda said that there are strong possibilities that he would make his first foreign visit to India in this term. He expressed his wish to resolve all kinds of issues and disputes between India and Nepal through dialogue.

Nepal PM Prachanda acknowledged that the relationship between the two countries soured during KP Oli’s term but that is a thing of the past. He has expressed his full confidence in completing his term as a Prime Minister and asserted that instead of being pro-China or pro-India, Nepal will work together with all countries with new confidence.

Recent elections in Nepal have resulted in a coalition government of six parties after no single party could secure a clear majority. Prachanda has been chosen as the leader of this coalition to take charge of Nepal.

Check out the full interview here –

https://twitter.com/ABPNews/status/1607696185619353602?t=ISyXbQnR0ohRqcKLxAgfCQ&s=19