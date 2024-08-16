NEHHDC achieves Oeko-Tex Certification for Eri Silk, marking a milestone for Northeast’s unique vegan silk

The North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Govt. of India, has successfully obtained the prestigious Oeko-Tex certification for its Eri Silk, directly from Germany on the Nation’s 78th Independence Day. This remarkable accomplishment not only elevates the region’s traditional craftsmanship but also positions Eri Silk as a globally recognized, sustainable textile.

Eri Silk is renowned as the world’s only vegan silk, where, unlike other silks, the moth inside the cocoon is not killed. Instead, the moth naturally exits the cocoon, leaving it behind for us to use. This ethical and eco-friendly process sets Eri Silk apart, making it a symbol of compassion and sustainability in the textile industry.

The Oeko-Tex certification, a rigorous standard that ensures textiles are tested for harmful substances and produced in environment friendly conditions, is a significant endorsement for Eri Silk. This achievement further cements the silk’s status as a Geographical Indication (GI) product of Assam, highlighting its authenticity and regional importance.

This certification marks a pivotal step in bringing Eri Silk closer to penetrating the global export market, expanding its reach, and establishing a strong international presence. The recognition underscores NEHHDC’s commitment to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Assam while embracing sustainable practices.

This milestone opens new doors for Eri Silk, positioning it as a leading eco-friendly fabric in the international market, and showcasing the region’s potential in contributing to the global textile industry.

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated the NEHHHDC team on this achievement.

