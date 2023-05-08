NeGD organises 36th CISO Deep-Dive Training Programme Under Cyber Surakshit Bharat

National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under its Capacity Building scheme, organised 36th CISO Deep-Dive training programme from 8th-12th May 2023 with 24 participants from Central Line Ministries and States/UTs at Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi.



The five-day intensive training programme is designed for designated CISOs from Central and State/UT Governments, subordinate agencies/PSUs, including public sector banks and insurance companies, technical wings of police and security forces, CTOs and members of technical/PMU teams; also, officers responsible to observe security of IT systems in their respective organisations.



Cyber Surakshit Bharat is the initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), which was conceptualised with the mission to spread awareness about cyber-crime and build capacities of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials, across all government departments, for ensuring adequate safety measures to combat the growing menace – Organisations need to defend their digital infrastructures and become future-ready in tackling cyber-attacks.



The deep-dive training specifically aims at educating and enabling CISOs to understand cyber-attacks comprehensively and thoroughly, get necessary exposure in latest technologies of safeguard, and translate the benefits of a resilient e-infrastructure to individual organisations and citizens at large. The training also focuses on providing a holistic view of legal provisions, enabling CISOs to formulate policies in the domain of cyber security and build concrete cyber crisis management plans.



The programme was inaugurated bb Deputy Director General, NIC Shri R S Mani & the senior officers from NeGD, MeitY and IIPA. The training programme will bring together an array of subject matter experts from the industry, the academia And the government to speak on key domain issues of cyber security, such as, Governance Risk and Compliance, Landscape of Cyber Security Products in India, End Point & Digital Workplace Security, Network Security, Application and Data Security, CCMP & Incident Response, Mobile Security, Cryptography, Cyber Security Testing and Audit, Cyber Security related Provisions of IT Act and ISMS Standards including ISO 27001, Security Logging and Operation & Monitoring of Security Operation Centre.



Launched in 2018, the CISO training is the first-of-its-kind of partnership between the Government and industry consortium under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Since June 2018 until May 2023, NeGD has efficaciously conducted 36 batches of CISO deep-dive training programmes for over 1,419 CISOs and frontline IT officials.







