NeGD Organises 35th CISO Deep Dive Training Programme

National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under its Capacity Building scheme of MeitY, has organised 35th Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) Deep-Dive training programme from April 10-14, 2023 with 22 participants from Central Ministries and States/UTs at the School of Planning & Architecture, Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.



The programme, Cyber Surakshit Bharat, an initiative of MeitY was conceptualised with the mission to spread awareness about cyber-crime and build capacities of CISOs and frontline IT officials, across all government departments, for ensuring adequate safety measures to combat the growing menace – Organisations need to defend their digital infrastructure and become future-ready in tackling cyber-attacks.



Apart from the above, the 5-day intensive training programme is designed for CISOs from subordinate agencies/PSUs, including public sector banks and insurance companies, technical wings of police and security forces, CTOs and members of technical/PMU teams.



The deep-dive training specifically aims at educating and enabling CISOs to understand cyber-attacks comprehensively and thoroughly, get necessary exposure in latest technologies of safeguard, and translate the benefits of a resilient e-infrastructure to individual organisations and citizens at large. The training also focuses on providing a holistic view of legal provisions, enabling CISOs to formulate policies in the domain of cyber security and build concrete cyber crisis management plans.



The training programme will bring together an array of subject matter experts from the industry, academia and the government to speak on key domain issues of cyber security, such as Governance Risk and Compliance, Landscape of Cyber Security Products in India, End Point & Digital Workplace Security, Network Security, Application and Data Security, CCMP & Incident Response, Mobile Security, Cryptography, Cyber Security Testing and Audit, Cyber Security related Provisions of IT Act and ISMS Standards including ISO 27001, Security Logging and Operation & Monitoring of Security Operation Centre.



Launched in 2018, the CISO training is the first-of-its-kind of partnership between the Government and industry consortium under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Since June 2018 until April 2023, NeGD has efficaciously conducted 35 batches of CISO deep-dive training programmes for over 1,397 CISOs and frontline IT officials.



