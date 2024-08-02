NEET UG Paper Leak Confined to Patna, Hazaribag, No Systemic Breach: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak was confined to Patna and Hazaribagh, with no systemic breach. The court highlighted deficiencies in the National Testing Agency’s processes and recommended that the Centre frame SOPs for technological advancements to enhance cybersecurity, identity checks, and CCTV monitoring of exam centres. The court emphasized the need for immediate rectification to prevent recurrence, stating, “We cannot afford this for the betterment of the students.