The CBI detained a first-year MBBS student from RIMS, Ranchi, over the NEET-UG paper leak. The student, from the 2023 batch, was interrogated and taken into custody. RIMS confirmed their cooperation. Previously, four AIIMS Patna students were arrested for solving papers for the main accused, Pankaj Singh. Due to cheating allegations, the Union Health Ministry postponed the NEET-PG 2024 exam, affecting around 24 lakh candidates.