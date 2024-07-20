NEET UG 2024 Results Published: Access Centre-Wise Results Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET UG Result 2024, releasing city and centre-wise results. Candidates can check their results on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and neet.ntaonline.in.

The Supreme Court had ordered the NTA to declare the results by 12 noon on July 20, 2024, and publish results for all 23 lakh candidates, masking their identities. The NEET exam assesses eligibility for medical courses in India. Due to speculations of paper leaks, a re-test was held for 1,563 candidates on June 23, 2024.

Steps to download score cards: