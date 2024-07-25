NEET UG 2024 Result Update: Where to Find Revised Scorecards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the NEET UG 2024 results following a Supreme Court order. The Court instructed the NTA to retract compensatory marks given for a Physics question based on a faulty reference in an old Class 12 NCERT textbook. The revised results and toppers’ list can be accessed on the NTA’s official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Previously, the NTA had awarded additional marks to some students due to the erroneous reference. However, the Supreme Court ruled that only the correct answer should be considered. As a result, 44 candidates who had previously achieved a perfect score of 720/720 and held the All India Rank (AIR) 1 will now face a deduction of 5 marks and lose their top positions. Out of the affected candidates, only 52% (813 candidates) appeared for the retest.