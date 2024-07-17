NEET-UG 2024 Counselling: MCC Calls for Medical Colleges to Enter Seat Information

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has instructed medical colleges to enter their seats on its portal for NEET-UG counselling 2024, as the process is set to begin soon. The Supreme Court will next hear the NEET-UG exam matter on July 18, and colleges can upload their seat lists until July 20.

The notice, issued on July 15, advises institutions to start entering their seats promptly to ensure timely completion. The user ID and password remain the same as previous years, with a “FORGOT PASSWORD” option available if needed.

For technical help, colleges can contact the MCC at 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419, and 69227423 between 10 AM and 6 PM.