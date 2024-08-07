Neeraj Chopra Spotted Wearing Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultra Light, Qualifies for Final with Impressive 89.34m Throw

Defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra has stormed into the men’s javelin throw final at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Competing at the Stade de France, Neeraj, spotted wearing an OMEGA Seamaster Aqua Terra Ultra Light, delivered an outstanding throw of 89.34 meters on his very first attempt. This impressive performance surpassed the direct qualification standard of 84 meters and marked the second-best throw of his career.

Neeraj commented, “This was a good throw, possibly my biggest ever in qualifying. All the throwers are in good shape, and the final will be a really good competition. My biggest motivation is to always do my best, as I know I haven’t reached my peak yet. I aim to improve technically and in distance.”

The 26-year-old, who holds the national record in India with a personal best of 89.94 meters set at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022, also logged his season’s best in the qualification round in Paris. Neeraj now looks forward to the final on August 8, promising an exciting contest.