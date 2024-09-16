Neeraj Chopra finishes second at Diamond League Final in Brussels

Ace Indian javelin throw athlete Neeraj Chopra finished in second position in Brussels with a best throw of 87.86 m at the Diamond League Final last night. Neeraj missed out on the top spot by just a 1 cm margin. Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters hurled the spear to a distance of 87.87 m to claim the top position. Meanwhile, Julian Weber of Germany, with his best attempt of 85.97 m, finished third. Neeraj finished as runner-up in the Diamond League for the second year in a row. Back in 2023, Neeraj had fallen short of defending his Diamond Trophy after losing to Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch. In that event, Neeraj had thrown 83.80m, while Vadlejch had won the title with 84.24m.