Neeraj Chopra clinches Silver medal at prestigious Diamond League meet

New Delhi: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his first-ever medal at the prestigious Diamond League meet in Stockholm yesterday as he broke his own national record for the second time in a month.

Chopra finished 2nd at the Stockholm Diamond League with a massive throw of 89.94 meter. Reigning world champion Anderson Peters won the event with a best throw of 90.31 meter.

Chopra broke his own national record of 89.30m that he set at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku earlier this month.

The prestigious one-day meet at the Swedish capital is Chopra’s biggest event ahead of the World Championships in Eugene, USA, next month. Chopra is the first Indian to win a gold medal in athletics at the Olympics.