Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a season-best throw of 89.45 meters early on Friday morning.

However, it was Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem who stole the spotlight, setting a new Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, earning him the gold and making him the first individual Olympic gold medalist from Pakistan.

Nadeem’s throw surpassed the previous Olympic record of 90.57 meters, set by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Pakistani athlete proved that his record throw was no fluke, as he crossed the 90-meter mark once again in his final attempt, reaching 91.71 meters.

Defending his Olympic title at the monumental Stade de France, Neeraj Chopra could only manage one valid throw out of six.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters secured the bronze with a throw of 88.54 meters.