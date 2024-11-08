Neelachal Ispat Unveils New Classroom Building at Government Project Upper Primary School in Danagadi

Danagadi, 7 November 2024: In a significant boost for education in the village of Ollala, Danagadi, in Jajpur district, a new classroom building at the Government Project Upper Primary School, Ollala, was inaugurated by Sudhir Kumar Mehta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL) today. The event was attended by Laxmipriya Jena, Sarpanch of Ollala Gram Panchayat, the school principal, local community members, and members of the School Management Committee (SMC), who gathered on the school campus to celebrate this important addition to their educational institution.

Built with a plinth area of 1600 square feet, the facility was made possible through the support of NINL as part of their commitment to create positive learning spaces for children from rural and tribal communities around its plant. The building houses classrooms, with a capacity to serve approximately 190 students from surrounding villages, providing a welcoming and safe environment for young learners.

“The new classroom building stands as part of our joint commitment to empowering and enabling education at the grassroots level for the communities of Kalinganagar,” said Sudhir Kumar Mehta during the inaugural ceremony. “By providing a safe and supportive learning environment, we aim to strengthen the foundation of education within this community, nurturing the potential of every child, and fostering a pathway to long-term growth and transformation that begins in a safe, inclusive and well-built classroom.”

Besides some of the employees of NINL also volunteered to donate football, flying discs and other sports equipment to the students.

This initiative reflects NINL’s commitment to enhancing grassroots education within the Kalinganagar area, supporting community growth, and empowering future generations by enabling access to quality education through sustainable efforts.